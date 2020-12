LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help looking for Emma Cottongim.

The 41-year-old was last seen off East Kentucky 80, 10 miles East of London on Nov. 29.

- Advertisement -

She was last seen on foot headed towards Manchester.

If you have any information about where she might be you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.