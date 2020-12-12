UPDATE: Victims in double-fatality crash identified

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) - The Lexington Legends are no longer the Single “A” Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
https://twitter.com/lexingtonlegend/status/1336718817523806214?s=21
The Royals moved their “A”...
PUTNEY, KY. (WTVQ) – KSP has gathered more information into the double fatality collision that occurred Friday evening in Harlan County.
Initial investigation indicates a white 2009 Smart Car was traveling north on KY 522 when it exited the right side of the roadway into a ditch striking a large rock. The vehicle then overturned striking a tree before stopping.
The driver, 39-year-old Lee Hatfield, of Cumberland, and the passenger 46-year-old April Johnson, of Baxter, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Collision is still under investigation by Andy Soltess.
ORIGINAL STORY
PUTNEY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on KY 522 in the Putney community of Harlan County, according to Kentucky State Police.
The accident wass reported at 8:08 p.m. and KY 522 was closed for several hours while accident reconstruction specialists investigated.
No names were immediately released.
