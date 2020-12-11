Zoom time: Santa setting up shop at Corman Marketplace for virtual chats with kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This year has been tough on our children. That is why The Corman Marketplace has teamed up with a local photographer to bring some Christmas cheer to area kids

Despite the pandemic, Santa Claus is still coming to town.

This year, children can visit with Santa the same way they have been keeping in contact with everyone else during social distancing. Santa is setting up shop in Lexington’s Corman Marketplace to video chat with area kids.

The event is a collaboration between The Corman Marketplace and photographer Keni Parks.

Parks usually works with Santa to schedule live visits. Because this year looks different, she had to get creative.

“With virtual visits in this setting, you can safely talk to Santa without losing the holiday magic,” she said.

“An annual visit to Santa is a long-standing tradition during the holiday season and we are happy to help families enjoy this treasured experience safely during this time of year,” said Chad Salyers, design director at The Corman Marketplace.

Salyers said Santa has dispatched elves to help decorate for his arrival in Lexington.

This event is free for everyone. Santa will be available to hear Christmas wishes via Zoom December 14, 3–5 PM and December 15, 2-5 PM.

Contact Zoomwithsanta@hotmail.com to schedule time with Santa.