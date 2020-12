LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for suspects in the theft of a trailer.

According to the department, the black 7-by-14-foot trailer with a rear gate was stolen from Rough Creek Road about five miles east of London. It happened Dec. 8 at about 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department at 606-864-6600 or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

Deputy Brent France is investigating.