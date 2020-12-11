NTI support agencies receiving thousands to expand education assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LG&E and KU/WTVQ) – NTI support agencies receiving $100,000 to expand education assistance for students and families.

LG&E and KU Foundation is contributing $100,000 in grants to seven organizations in Louisville and Lexington.

The organizations include AMPED, Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana, Evolve502, MOLO Village and Neighborhood House in Louisville; and YMCA of Central Kentucky and The Black Male Working Academy in Lexington, according to the foundation.

“We know that educational achievement gaps for students of color existed in our community prior to the pandemic, and non-traditional instruction threatens to widen that gap even further,” said LG&E and KU President and CEO Paul W. Thompson. “The services these agencies provide — by offering locations for learning hubs, access to substitute teachers, tech support, emotional and social support and mentoring — can help stop that learning loss for our students. Eliminating that gap is our ultimate goal.”

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with LG&E and KU in an initiative that is critical to ensure children have equal and equitable access to opportunities where they continue to learn, grow and thrive. Their support provides us with an amazing opportunity to expand our efforts of offering academic and enrichment support to more students through YMCA Learning Labs,” said YMCA of Central Kentucky Vice President of Mission Advancement Jessica Berry. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that all children have a safe and enriching environment for learning, and that’s why the Y has been stepping in to fill the gaps to changing community needs. Being a resource for children and families during this time is part of our promise to strengthen community.”

According to LG&E and KU the foundation’s funding to Evolve502 will support its work as a facilitator for learning hubs through the organization’s partnership with JCPS to connect certified substitute teachers with community agencies providing NTI support.

The remaining grants will directly assist each agency’s respective NTI program.

“Supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana during this uncertain time is offering relief for nearly 200 youth and their families and assisting them on their NTI journey,” said CEO Jennifer Helgeson. “For many of our members, the arrival at the Club starts their school day. Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana has assisted members in making up more than 400 missing assignments, in addition to providing small learning hubs for one-on-one attention that members need to succeed.”