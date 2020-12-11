Man killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer rig

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was killed early Friday morning when the pickup he was driving collided head on with a tractor trailer rig.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened at about 5:20 a.m. in the 5400 block of Leestown Road.

Based upon the preliminary investigation, the driver of the pickup was eastbound on Leestown Road and crossed the center line, hitting the semi-tractor head-on, the department said in a release.

It is not clear whether drugs or alcohol was a factor, deputies said.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he died as a result of injuries. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The collision is being investigated by the Georgetown/Scott County Collision Investigation Unit and Sergeant Devon Brinegar is the lead investigator. Messages for him can be left at 502.863.7855.

Agencies that assisted were, Scott Fire Department and EMS, Scott County Emergency Management Agency.