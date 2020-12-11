London, Frankfort, Lexington residents named to state boards

​​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed Jan Keeton, Gregory Logan, Doug Collins and Gail Clark as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 20th Judicial Circuit and District of Kentucky.

Jan Keeton of Greenup is a teacher for Greenup County Schools. She shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.

Gregory Logan of Greenup is the owner of River Cities Builders Inc. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.

Doug Collins of Greenup is the Deputy Judge/Executive. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.

Gail Clark of Vanceburg is retired. She shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.

— Reappointed Deanna Brangers as a member of the State Board of Elections. Ms. Brangers shall serve for a term expiring April 1, 2024.

— Appointed Ruth Lynch as a member of the Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission.

Ruth Lynch of Hopkinsville is a retired school administrator. She replaces John Johnson, who has resigned. Ms. Lynch shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Dec. 12, 2022.

— Appointed Jimmy Staton as a member of the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board.

Jimmy Staton of Owensboro is the president and CEO of Southern Star Corporation. He replaces Carla Webster, who has resigned. Mr. Staton shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Oct. 7, 2023.

— Appointed Justin Thurman and Kenneth Berryman as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 30th Judicial Circuit and District of Kentucky.

Justin Thurman of Louisville is a Co-Founder of Campaign Deputy. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2024.

Kenneth Berryman of Louisville is in private equity with Weller Equity Management. He shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2024.

— Appointed Bernice Henry as a member of the Commission on Human Rights.

Bernice Henry of Ashland is the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Ashland Independent School District. She replaces Tim Robinson, who has resigned. Ms. Henry shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Sept. 12, 2022.

— Appointed David Best, Joshua Hicks and Maria Cantu as members of the Governor’s Advisory Board for Veterans’ Affairs.

David Best of Elizabethtown is a talent management lead for Humana. He replaces Bobbie Smith, whose term has expired. Mr. Best shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 25, 2023.

Joshua Hicks of Lexington is an attorney for Hicks & Funfsinn, PLLC. He replaces Christopher Smrt, whose term has expired. Mr. Hicks shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 25, 2023.

Maria Cantu of Elizabethtown is the owner of DAC8 Gun Range. She replaces Brenda Gluck, whose term has resigned. Ms. Cantu shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Sept. 25, 2021.

— Appointed Max Thomas of Frankfort as a member of the Consumers’ Advisory Council. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed David Azbill and Calvin Music.

Max Thomas of Frankfort is retired. He replaces Ricky Hamby, whose term has expired. Mr. Thomas shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 8, 2023.

David Azbill of London shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 8, 2023.

Calvin Music of Hagerhill shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 8, 2023.

— Appointed Brent Sweger as a member of Serve Kentucky.