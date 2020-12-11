In another sign, COVID positivity rate drops below 9%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s positivity rate has decreased for the eighth straight day, now dropping under 9%, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

“These numbers are still high and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy,” Beshear said. “I hope this gives everyone the courage and grit to keep going, to keep doing what we know is right, things like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, because we know they are working.”

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,691

New deaths today: 22

Positivity rate: 8.86%

Total deaths: 2,168

Currently hospitalized: 1,717

Currently in ICU: 432

Currently on ventilator: 253

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone, Pulaski, Warren and Hardin. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 513.

The new red zone counties for this week can be found here. Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations, as well as other orders and guidance.

Those reported lost to the virus include three women, ages 57, 62 and 80, and four men, ages 57, 66, 77 and 88, from Adair County; two men, ages 69 and 99, from Casey County; two women, ages 86 and 92, and two men, ages 80 and 81, from Clinton County; a 60-year-old woman from Cumberland County; a 63-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 85-year-old woman from Jefferson County; two men, ages 75 and 88, from Pulaski County; two men, ages 51 and 82, from Russell County; and an 81-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man from Wayne County.

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, new statewide requirements, testing locations, long-term care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.