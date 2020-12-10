Two killed, two children seriously hurt in crash on I-75 in Kenton County

KENTON CO., Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were killed and two young children seriously hurt in an early-morning accident in Kenton County.

According to the Erlanger Police Department, it happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on I-75 South near the exits to Buttermilk and I-275.

- Advertisement -

Officers say they got a call about a white pickup truck driving all over the roadway. A short time later the caller, who was still on the line with dispatch, told them the truck had gotten into an accident with a construction truck.

Police say the driver of the truck, 29-year-old Andrew McIntyre from Carrollton, Ky., was killed in the crash. His passenger 32-year-old Ratasha McIntyre, also from Carrollton, also died.

Police say a one-year-old who was not properly restrained in a safety seat, was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. A seven-year-old in the back seat was also seriously hurt.

The only occupant of the construction truck, 43-year-old Mark Klapper, of Cleves, Ohio, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and then released.

I-75 was closed for at least six hours as crews cleared the crash scene.

Erlanger Police and Kenton County Police Departments are jointly working the investigation.