UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal I-71 crash near Carrollton

UPDATE, POSTED 10:30 A.M. THURSDAY DEC. 10, 2020
CARROLLTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, December 09, 2020, Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg was notified of a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71 southbound near the 47 mile marker.
Upon troopers arrival the vehicle, which was a semi truck and trailer, was fully engulfed.
The fire was extinguished at which time the driver was found deceased inside the vehicle.
Preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was traveling south when for an unknown reason it left the traveled portion of the roadway. The vehicle struck a bridge rail before overturning and catching on fire.
The driver was identified as 50-year-old Darren Montgomery, from Louisville. The Carroll County Coroner pronounced him deceased on scene.
ORIGINAL STORY
CARROLLTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fiery crash led to the temporary shutdown of a stretch of southbound I-71 near Carrollton on Wednesday evening, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Officials say the accident happened near the 47 mile marker involving a box truck.
The state’s suggested detour was southbound I-71 to Exit 55 to KY 1039 to U.S. 42 west to Carrollton, go south to KY 227 and re-enter I-71 southbound.
