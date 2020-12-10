Montgomery County man sentenced to 268 months for drug trafficking, firearms offenses

As part of his plea agreement, Jones admitted that in September 2018, he sold quantities of heroin and fentanyl mixtures to a confidential informant, who was working with law enforcement. During one of the drug transactions, Jones admitted to possessing a firearm for the purpose of furthering his drug trafficking

Jones also admitted to pawning at least two firearms, at a local pawn shop in Mt. Sterling, Ky., in February 2019. Jones has prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and burglary, and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

In March 2019, officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife attempted to arrest Jones on several outstanding warrants, while Jones was at a gas station in Jeffersonville, Ky.

Jones fled from the officers, and after vehicle and foot pursuits, Jones was apprehended.

Upon his arrest, Jones was found in possession of 10 grams of acetylfentanyl, a dangerous Schedule I controlled substance. As part of his plea agreement, Jones admitted he intended to distribute the acetylfentanyl in his possession.

Jones further admitted to possessing eight firearms, which were discovered by law enforcement during a search of barn in Jeffersonville, in April 2019.

Jones pleaded guilty in July 2020.

Under federal law, Jones must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence; and upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for six years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; Acting Commissioner Lt. Colonel Phillip Burnett, Kentucky State Police; and Colonel Eric Gibson, Law Enforcement Director, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by ATF, KSP, and the KY Dept. of Fish and Wildlife. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco Villalobos.