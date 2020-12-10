Fazoli’s names local employee Jayla Pugh to All-American Team

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
1
Fazoli's logo

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fazoli’s recently recognized Frankfort team member Jayla Pugh as one of five recipients of the company’s All-American Team Award, which honors and rewards Fazoli’s elite associates whose contributions and pursuit of excellence both on and off the job epitomize the brand’s mission.

With nearly 5,000 company and franchise associates across the country, Fazoli’s selected only five associates who represent the best of the best in its restaurants and communities.

“We are very lucky to have such talented and dedicated individuals in the Fazoli’s Family,” said Vice President of Human Resources Dave Craig. “These five team members each play a huge role in making our company the best-in-class brand that it is, and we are so proud to recognize and reward their ongoing pursuit of excellence both personally and professionally. Each of them embody Fazoli’s mission, purpose and values in their day-to-day lives.”

According to Fazoli’s, Pugh was hired in October 2019 and already made her mark on the brand as a top associate who is regularly recognized by guests and team members for her exceptional service. Outside of Fazoli’s, Pugh excels in sports and demonstrates a passion for her volunteer work. As a student athlete at Kentucky State University, she is nationally recognized for the high jump and triple jump and is pursuing a degree in business administration. Additionally, Pugh volunteers at The Humane Society, Winburn Middle School and the Green River Lake. She even began her own nonprofit business – 822 Lashes – which focuses on helping people who struggle with mental illness and self-harm.

“Jayla is one of those people who makes a difference everywhere she goes,” said Fazoli’s General Manager Danielle Bertram. “Whether she’s with the track team, in the classroom or volunteering, she stands out in all of her efforts, and it makes our restaurant stand out, too. She is upbeat, outgoing, focused and helps lead our team by encouraging and motivating everyone around her.”

All honorees in this category will receive a $1,000 check, certificate of appreciation and specially designed uniform shirts that distinguishes them as Fazoli’s All-Americans, according to Fazoli’s.

Erica Bivens
