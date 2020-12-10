Douglass senior honored for his work to help fight cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – On Thursday, December 3, Drew Rodriguez, the teenage creator of the Markey DineAround, was honored with the Young Adult in Philanthropy award at the 2020 virtual National Philanthropy Day hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

After learning of the staggering rates of cancer incidence and mortality that affect Kentucky, Rodriguez, a then 17-year-old senior at Frederick Douglass High School, realized how fortunate he was that neither he nor his loved ones had been afflicted by cancer.

However, he recognized that it does still hit close to home if his fellow Kentuckians are suffering. He decided he needed to do something, and started planning the 2019 Markey DineAround, which benefited the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation.

The event was a one-day fundraiser that called upon local restaurants to donate 25% of their sales that day to Markey.

Drew led a committee of top Lexington professionals in recruiting 15 local establishments to join the cause, as well as calling upon the community to dine out in support of the Markey Cancer Foundation.

“The Markey Cancer Foundation is so happy to see Drew being recognized for the amazing work that he did with the Markey DineAround. He’s a bright and ambitious young man, and we look forward to seeing this event bring the community together year after year,” says Michael Delzotti, FAHP, CFRE, Markey Cancer Foundation President and CEO.

The event now plans to be an annual fundraiser for the Markey Cancer Foundation, which will be organized each year by the high school senior who receives the Distinguished Leader Award of the Leadership Lexington Youth Program.