Donations, help needed at The Nathaniel Mission

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
1
Source: The Nathaniel Mission

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nathaniel Mission in Lexington is asking for help from the community. According to the organization, they’re in need of dry food donations for their Mission Market – a pantry which anyone can shop at free of charge, no questions asked.

They’re also in need of cold weather gear like hats and gloves, along with blankets and gently used clean jackets. Hygiene items are always needed as well.

Donations can be dropped off at the center Monday-Thursday from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M. The Nathaniel Mission is located at 1109 Versailles Road.

The mission also serves up a hot breakfast at 9 A.M. and lunch at 11:30 A.M. It also offers other health services on a sign-up basis. They also provide Senior Commodities every month and have a waitlist for vision and podiatry services. Clinics are held on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

The organization operates on volunteers and depends on many to pick-up and drop-off food to families in need.
The Mission Market is open to anyone with identification on Tuesday-Thursday from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M.
You can read more about the mission and find out how to volunteer, HERE.
The last day of services before the holiday break is Dec. 17. The mission will reopen Jan. 4.
