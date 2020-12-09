UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for Estill County areas

UPDATE….The boil water advisory has been lifted as of 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for the following areas:
580 South Irvine Rd. to 1350 S Irvine Rd.
Doe Creek to 150 Doe Creek
North Minor Lane
South Minor Lane
Lincoln Ave.
Olive St.
Herald St.
Front St.
Sparks Ave.
Cherokee Court
Crabtree Lane
During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption — such as for drinking, cooking or making ice. After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.
Customers with questions should call 1-606-723-3795.
The advisory went into effect at 1 p.m. Dec. 9, 2020.