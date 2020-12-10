Berea man sentenced to 360 months for producing child pornography

Foley is a former teacher, but prosecutors have said none of the images seized during the case were of any of his former students.

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 48-year-old Berea, Ky., man, Larry Dale Foley Jr., who tught for many years at a Richmond school, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to producing child pornography.

No students were involved in the pronography, prosecutors said at the time of his arrest.

The devices seized were processed and showed Foley had produced child pornography of himself and a female minor, in the form of videos and still images. In his guilty plea agreement, Foley admitted to knowing the images and videos he created with the minor were produced using materials that were shared via computer and cell phone.

Foley was indicted in February 2020.

The indictment alleged that, on Dec. 17, 2018, Foley received images of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Foley also was charged with distributing child pornography on December 30, 2018. The indictment alleged that on January 6, 2020, Foley possessed images of child pornography.

After raiding his home, the FBI said none of the images were of students from LaFontaine Preparatory School, where Foley taught for many years. Foley was teaching only part-time at the time of his arrest and previously taught third- through fifth-grade social studies.

“Producing child pornography is a crime of violence – subjecting the victim to continued abuse each time the file is shared or downloaded,” said Robert M. Duncan Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “The defendant’s sentence was well deserved based on his criminal conduct. I commend the work of the FBI and the Berea Police Department in conducting this investigation.”

“Today’s sentencing is just one example of how seriously the Department of Justice takes crimes against children. For children who endure abuse of any kind, their lives are oftentimes irreparably damaged. The FBI is dedicated to protecting our most fragile population, and we and all our law enforcement partners will not stop until those who attempt to prey on the vulnerable are brought to justice.” said James Robert Brown Jr., Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office.

U.S. Attorney Duncan; SAC Brown, and Eric Scott, Chief of the Berea Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Berea Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Marye.