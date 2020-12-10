Area librarians among those awarded scholarships

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In partnership with the Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians, the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives within the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has awarded the Library Science Tuition Scholarship to 10 public library professionals for the spring 2021 semester.

Kentucky law requires public libraries be staffed by personnel certified by the Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians.

In an effort to ensure that public libraries are able to meet these requirements, the board offers the Library Science Tuition Scholarship to help public library staff meet certification standards by completing college library science courses.

The Library Science Tuition Scholarship awards $500 per semester for students enrolled in a four-year program and $250 per semester for students enrolled in a two-year college.

Scholarship funds are awarded for the spring and fall semesters, and may be used for undergraduate or graduate courses.

The Library Science Tuition Scholarship has been awarded to the following recipients for the spring 2021 semester:

Sylina Adkins, Paris-Bourbon County Public Library

Rebecca Bolduc, Powell County Public Library

Emily Campbell, Daviess County Public Library

Andrea Driskell, Robertson County Public Library

Melissa Hardesty, Daviess County Public Library

Holly Howard, Bath County Memorial Library

Angela Mullins, Johnson County Public Library

Ashley Norris, Cumberland County Public Library

Rachael Sullivan, Spencer County Public Library

Elizabeth Whitlock, LaRue County Public Library

KDLA provides equitable access to quality library and information resources and services, as well as helps public agencies ensure that legislatively mandated documentation of government programs is created, efficiently maintained and made accessible.