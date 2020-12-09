State reports sixth straight day of declining COVID positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced that while COVID-19 numbers in the commonwealth are still alarmingly high, the state is making progress in its fight against the virus.

“Today was the state’s sixth straight day with a declining positivity rate, showing that Kentuckians ongoing sacrifices and the Governors recent actions to slow the spread have made an impact,” Beshear said.

“We continue to see some promising trends in our COVID-19 numbers. They are still far too high, but given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases,” Beshear continued. “You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around.”

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,481

New deaths today: 16

Positivity rate: 9.23%

Total deaths: 2,118

Currently hospitalized: 1,792

Currently in ICU: 412

Currently on ventilator: 211

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Warren, Boone and Madison. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 731.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here. Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations, as well as other orders and guidance.

Those reported lost to the virus include two women, ages 81 and 94, and an 80-year-old man from Caldwell County; a 32-year-old man from Clark County; a 94-year-old man from Daviess County; a 65-year-old man from Floyd County; a 98-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 78-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 69-year-old woman from Livingston County; an 82-year-old man from Marshall County; an 82-year-old man from McLean County; a 69-year-old woman from Ohio County; an 89-year-old man from Owsley County; and a 68-year-old man from Webster County.

Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund

The Governor reported 4,069 applications have been filed for the Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund, requesting $36.4 million in assistance. Already, $17.5 million has been approved for distribution; in total, the fund includes $40 million that can be disbursed to eligible bar and restaurant owners. For more information, visit teamkyfbrf.ky.gov.

Price-Gouging Prohibited

Today, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order prohibiting price-gouging, extending a previous order. This order will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency.

More Information

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, new statewide requirements, testing locations, long-term care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.