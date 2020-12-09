Lexington Legends no longer an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals

The organization does plan to play baseball in 2021

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – The Lexington Legends are no longer the Single “A” Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

a statement from our President & CEO. Please share any questions you may have and we will try and answer all of them. pic.twitter.com/4lGN7bCeLc — Lexington Legends (@LexingtonLegend) December 9, 2020

The Royals moved their “A” affiliate from Lexington, KY to Columbia, SC.

Statement from the #Royals regarding 2021 Minor League affiliations. pic.twitter.com/2mdtYQQEQl — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) December 9, 2020

MLB opted to cancel the minor league baseball season during the pandemic. As a result, the Legends chose to take part in the “Battle of the Bourbon Trail” with Florence Y’all. This was a way for minor league baseball players to get a shot at not only making the team, but competing during the canceled season.

The Legends were founded in 2001. Up until 2012, they were an affiliate of the Houston Astros. In 2013, they became a part of the Kansas City Royals organization.

The Legends took home their first league title in 2001. The Legends would then win back-to-back South Atlantic League titles in 2018 and 2019. While how they will handle their future is up in the air, the organization promises baseball in 2021.