House, Senate committee chairs named, House Dems re-elect leadership

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Preparations for the 2021 regular session of the state House and Senate as leaders announced the 2021-2022 standing committee chairs.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus voted Wednesday to retain its current three-member leadership team, giving the historic group their first full two-year term together.

- Advertisement -

“This is an extremely talented group, dedicated to serving the people of not only their districts but also the Commonwealth,” House Speaker David Osborne said of the committee chairmen. “Without a doubt, our state faces great challenges and this team is ready to lead Kentucky through them. This Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. While the pandemic may have forced us to shift our focus temporarily, we are still dedicated to that mission.”

The standing committee chairmen include:

Agriculture: Rep. Richard Heath, Mayfield

Appropriations and Revenue: Rep. Jason Petrie, Elkton

Banking and Insurance: Rep. Bart Rowland, Tompkinsville

Economic Development and Workforce Investment: Rep. Russell Webber, Shepherdsville

Education: Rep. Regina Huff, Williamsburg

Elections, Constitutional Amendments & Intergovernmental Affairs: Rep. Kevin Bratcher, Louisville

Heath and Family Services: Rep. Kim Moser, Taylor Mill

Judiciary: Rep. C. Ed Massey, Hebron

Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations: Rep. Adam Koenig, Erlanger

Local Government: Rep. Michael Lee Meredith, Brownsville

Natural Resources and Energy: Rep. Jim Gooch, Providence

Small Business and Information Technology: Rep. Phillip Pratt, Georgetown

State Government: Rep. Jerry T. Miller, Louisville

Tourism and Outdoor Recreation: Rep. Kim King, Harrodsburg

Transportation: Rep. Ken Upchurch, Monticello

Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection: Rep. Walker Thomas, Hopkinsville

In addition to providing the first level of consideration for legislation before the Kentucky General Assembly, committee chairmen are responsible for monitoring ongoing governmental operations, identifying issues for legislative review, and gathering and evaluating information.

“These individuals will do an outstanding job leading these committees,” Osborne added. “They are well respected among our colleagues and provide both the experience and the knowledge to spearhead our efforts to craft good, intentional long-term policy that improves the quality of life for people throughout the Commonwealth.”

The Kentucky Senate Majority announced the new chairmen and vice-chairmen of the Senate’s standing committees.

Senator Wil Schroder (R-Wilder) has been named the new chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor. Senator Phillip Wheeler (R-Pikeville) has been named the new vice-chairman of the committee.

Senator-elect Brandon Storm (R-London) has been named the new chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Enrollment.

Senator Danny Carroll (R-Paducah) has been named the new vice-chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Judiciary.

Senator-elect Jason Howell (R-Murray) has been named the new vice-chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Licensing, Occupations, & Administrative Regulations.

Senator-elect Johnnie L. Turner (R-Harlan) has been named the new vice-chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Natural Resources & Energy.

Senator Robby Mills (R-Henderson) has been named the new chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on State & Local Government. Senator Mike Nemes (R-Shepherdsville) has been named the new vice-chairman of the committee.

Senator Jimmy Higdon (R-Lebanon) has been named the new chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Transportation. Senator-elect Storm has been named the new vice-chairman of the committee.

Senator C.B. Embry (R-Morgantown) has been named the new chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs, & Public Protection. Senator Steve Meredith (R-Leitchfield) has been named the new vice-chairman of the committee.

The Senate Committee on Committees will officially confirm these new chairmanships when the General Assembly convenes in January.

The full list of Senate Standing Committees and their chairmen can be found below:

Agriculture: Senator Paul Hornback (R-Shelbyville)

Appropriations & Revenue: Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill)

Banking & Insurance: Senator Jared Carpenter (R-Berea)

Committee on Committees: Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester)

Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor: Senator Wil Schroder

Education: Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville)

Enrollment: Senator-elect Brandon Storm

Health & Welfare: Senator Ralph Alvarado (R-Winchester)

Judiciary: Senator Whitney Westerfield (R-Crofton)

Licensing, Occupations, & Administrative Regulations: Senator John Schickel (R-Union)

Natural Resources & Energy: Senator Brandon Smith (R-Hazard)

Rules: Senate President Robert Stivers

State & Local Government: Senator Robby Mills

Transportation: Senator Jimmy Higdon

Veterans, Military Affairs, & Public Protection: Senator C.B. Embry

Among the Democrats, state Rep. Joni Jenkins of Shively will continue as caucus floor leader, a role she assumed last December when she became the first woman in the General Assembly to lead a legislative caucus.

She had previously served a year as caucus whip.

State Rep. Derrick Graham of Frankfort will serve his second full term as caucus chair, extending his tenure as the first Black legislator to serve in House leadership; and state Rep. Angie Hatton of Whitesburg will maintain her title as caucus whip, which she was elected to last December.

She and Jenkins are the first two women caucus leaders to serve simultaneously in the Kentucky House.

“I want to thank our fellow House Democrats for putting their confidence in me and our leadership team,” Jenkins said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed this work and am excited about the next two years. Because of COVID, we face unprecedented challenges as a state. Our caucus has the ideas and the drive to move the commonwealth forward, and that’s exactly what we will do in the next two years.”

House Democratic Caucus Chair Graham added, “I am proud that our caucus looks like Kentucky and that our leadership team represents every aspect of it, from urban to rural. We’re committed more than ever to helping all Kentuckians. We look forward to working with Governor Beshear and our colleagues across the aisle and the Capitol whenever possible, but stand ready to oppose any policy that moves Kentucky in the wrong direction.”

“I want to thank my fellow caucus members for their support and look forward to being the caucus whip for the next two years,” Rep. Hatton said. “Our caucus is both dynamic and diverse and brings a lot of real-world experience and expertise to the Capitol. Together, we will do all we can to keep improving public education and the health and well-being of our citizens, especially as we work to overcome the COVID pandemic and the devastating impact it has caused.”