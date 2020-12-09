Five from area get Cave Run scholarships at Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Morehead State University Foundation has announced the 2020-21 recipients of the Friends of Cave Run Scholarship Endowment, a fund to benefit MSU students.

The Friends of Cave Run Association established the scholarship in 2013. This scholarship endowment funds annual scholarships to students from multiple counties surrounding Cave Run Lake.

- Advertisement -

Recipients of the scholarship must be incoming MSU freshmen who are residents of Rowan, Bath, Menifee, Morgan and Montgomery counties. Students must have maintained a high school grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or above.

This year’s recipients are:

Nick Bowman, Rowan County

Bailey Cobb, Montgomery County

Kelsie Evans, Menifee County

Savanna King, Bath County

Rebecca Whitaker, Morgan County

The Friends of Cave Run Association hosts an annual fishing tournament and donates the proceeds to grow the endowment.

Currently, the endowment value is nearly $50,000. Stokley’s Marine, a boat and boat supply business based in Nicholasville, is also a generous partner and provides an annual contribution to fund these scholarships so that the Association can focus on endowment growth.

The 2021 Friends of Cave Run Association fishing tournament is scheduled for May 22, 2021.