Fayette teacher named state’s Middle School Music Educator of the Year

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Michelle Hudson, the orchestra and guitar director at Jessie Clark Middle School, is KMEA’s State Middle School Teacher of the Year for 2021.

The Kentucky Music Educators Association will salute her during its virtual annual conference in mid-February.

- Advertisement -

Hudson, a native of Bradenton, Florida, teaches orchestra for grades 6-8 and guitar for grades 7-8.

“I strive to build a music community in my classroom by facilitating involvement, differentiating instruction, and having high expectations,” she said. “I encourage my students to make friends and have fun while learning and playing music together. I also feel a responsibility to be involved in the larger music education community and facilitate conversations about curriculum and instructional techniques.”

Hudson earned a Bachelor of Music in Cello Performance and a Master of Music Education at Florida State University.

She has served at Jessie Clark for nine years and previously taught five years in Florida.