COVID-19 testing returns to Consolidated Baptist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mayor Linda Gorton announced on Wednesday that the Mayor Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program is returning to Consolidated Baptist Church.

“Our community is thankful for partners, such as Consolidated Baptist, who continue to step-up and provide support for our Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program,” Mayor Gorton said. “The program has been a great success, and with these partners, we plan to continue testing as long as we can.”

The testing program will be December 10-12 at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The program provides public testing at no cost to the individual. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options. Results are generally available in 48-72 hours.

There are additional free public testing locations across Lexington.

Free Drive-thru testing is now available at Keeneland Race Course. Located at 4201 Versailles Road, this site was selected by the state for surge testing. Testing is available 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A reservation is required by visiting doineedacovid19test.com.

Drive-thru testing is available at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is needed.

Additionally, through a partnership with the University of Kentucky, UK HealthCare and Wild Health, testing is available to the public at 1350 Bull Lea Road and in the Blue Lot of Kroger Field (enter off Alumni Drive). These sites are not intended for UK student testing. Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.

Free drive-thru testing is available at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Finally, most private healthcare providers are offering testing options for their patients. Urgent Care Centers are also offering COVID-19 testing.

For information on more testing sites go to lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.