AppHarvest adds business development veteran to its team

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — AppHarvest has hired Christopher Scott as executive vice president and head of enterprise development, responsible for overseeing the construction and commissioning of new facilities.

The start-up company recently opened the first 30 of 60 acres of growing space at its flagship indoor farm in Morehead, Ky., that’s the equivalent of nearly 50 football fields.

An Appalachian native, Scott comes to AppHarvest with decades of experience leading facility programs and business development for companies including CBRE, as well as information technology distribution companies Ingram Micro and BrightPoint.

He served in a variety of leadership roles over two decades for Ingram Micro and BrightPoint, which was acquired by Ingram Micro for $650 million in 2012.

Scott has worked around the world overseeing the development and construction of buildings, including state-of-the-art fulfillment centers incorporating complex automation and technology solutions.

“This is a dream job for me, as AppHarvest is building some of the world’s largest indoor farms and utilizing cutting-edge technology in both construction and operations. As an Appalachian native, it’s incredible to see the impact the company is already making on both agriculture and the region,” Scott said.

Added AppHarvest Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb, “Christopher’s long-time focus on sustainability, including chairing BrightPoint’s sustainability program, demonstrates his commitment to our mission and values as we seek to redefine American agriculture.”

Scott joins AppHarvest from CBRE, where he served as director of professional services and business development. His prior work for Ingram Micro and BrightPoint also included overseeing the integration of multiple acquired companies.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Ball State University’s Miller College of Business.

At AppHarvest, Scott will be responsible for overseeing commissioning and construction of new facilities. The company in October opened the first 30 of 60 acres of growing space at its flagship farm in Morehead, Ky.

Construction is also underway on two additional facilities – a similar 60-plus acre facility outside Richmond, Ky., and a 15-acre facility to grow leafy greens in Berea, Ky.