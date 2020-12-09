$5 million grant helps expand homeless services in four counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Community Action Council for Lexington-Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison and Nicholas Counties, Inc. has been selected to receive a $5 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund.

Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families.

- Advertisement -

“We are honored to be one of this year’s recipients of the Bezos Day 1 Family Fund grants. During these tough times, an investment of this magnitude will allow the Council to make strides toward an ultimate goal of ending family homelessness in Central Kentucky,” said CAC Executive Director Sharon Price. “These funds will allow the Council to expand our homelessness service programs at a time when the need has never been greater.”

This one-time grant, awarded to organizations doing meaningful work to connect families with shelter and support, will allow the Council to significantly expand its non-traditional emergency family shelter model throughout its four-county core service area.

The Council will also establish a Diversion Fund and a Rapid Response Fund to help cover the costs of short-term hotel accommodations, outstanding payments and furniture and moving expenses.

The Council is one of 42 nonprofits across the U.S. to receive the third annual Day 1 Families Fund grants, as part of a continuing commitment by the Day 1 Families Fund to help end homelessness for families.

The Day 1 Families Fund issued a total of $105.9 million in grants this year. To select these organizations, the fund worked with an advisory board of homelessness advocates and leaders whose expertise spans housing justice, racial equity, direct services, homelessness policy, equity for Native American communities and anti-poverty work.

“As a housing-focused program, we are so thankful for this opportunity because it means that many more children and families will have a permanent place to live,” said Marty Jones, Director of Housing and Homeless Services at the Council.

Community Action Council is one of 23 community action agencies in Kentucky. It operates extensively in its four core counties of Lexington-Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison and Nicholas to create opportunities for individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency and thrive.