Local chef making lasagna to raise money for staff

Chef Jeremy Ashby is making a special lasagna dinner for people to purchase. The money is going to his staff.

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ)– You can help food service workers here in Lexington by simply buying a lasagna dinner for two.

We recently told you about a viral Facebook post in which Lexington Chef Jeremy Ashby shared his story of a phone call he took that resulted in him baking a birthday cake for a woman in Frankfort.

That post gained a lot of attention, someone who saw the post donated a $2500 gift card to Chef Ashby to help his employees.

Here’s where the lasagna comes in. Chef Ashby is good friends with Father Jim Sichko. Father Sichko’s mother has a famous lasagna recipe that Chef Jeremy is going to use to make lasagna dinners for two. He’s going to sell the dinners for 20 dollars with all the proceeds going to his staff.

If you would like to place an order for a dinner or you’d like to donate a dinner you can call the Lexington Diner at 859-303-5573, and place your order.