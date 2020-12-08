Lexington consultants win top engineering awards 

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington and two of its engineering consultants have been awarded top honors by the American Council of Engineering Companies, according to Environmental Quality and Public Works.

The City and Strand Associates have been awarded the association’s Grand Award for the city’s Fourth Street Corridor & Legacy Trail Phase 3 engineering project.

- Advertisement -

The City and Palmer Engineering won an Honor Award for “Coordination, Communication, and COVID-19” public communication efforts related to the Euclid Avenue Sewer project.

“We closed 2019 very concerned about the project’s impact on university operations and traffic around campus. We knew that upping our game in terms of communication was essential,” says Water Quality Director Charlie Martin. “Through the efforts of many, including UK communications staff, local media coverage and exceptional citizen engagement, we were able to stay ahead of the curve by providing timely updates, block by block, on how the project was proceeding.”

According to As award winners, both projects will be eligible to compete in the 2021 ACEC National EEA competition. Winners at the national level will be announced in late April.