Kroger partners with UK, UofL to end hunger this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kroger has partnered with the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville to end hunger in the communities they serve.
According to Kroger officials, now through the end of the year, customers can purchase a $6 Do What You Can Food Bag in Kroger stores across the area to be donated to local Feeding America Food Banks.
The partnerships support Kroger’s commitment to end hunger and aligns with their Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan.
“Our local Louisville Division stores donate millions of pounds of food each year to our neighbors in need,” said Ann Reed, President of the Kroger Louisville Division said of the program. “During this time we should all focus on doing what we can to help make the holidays a bit brighter for local families in need.”
UK Head Football Coach Mark Stoops said, “UK Athletics is proud to partner with Kroger on their first annual Do What You Can Food Drive to End Hunger! During this time it is so important to give back to our communities. This holiday season, more than ever before, there is a greater need as more families are affected by Covid-19 and financial hardships. Please join us in working to end hunger this holiday season.”
Head Football Coach for the University of Louisville Scott Satterfield added, “UofL Athletics is proud to partner with Kroger on their first annual Do What You Can Food Drive to End Hunger! This food drive will help fill the gap for hungry families in need this holiday season.”
To donate a $6 Do What You Can Food Bag, find the display near checkout and add it to your purchases. Each donation is collected near checkout and pick up daily by the area’s local Feeding America Food Bank. You can purchase food bags through the end of the year.
Each bag contains:
- 2 cans Kroger Tuna 6-oz.
- 4 boxes Kroger Mac & Cheese 7.25 oz.
- 1 can Kroger Green Beans 14.5 oz.
- 1 can Kroger Mixed Vegetables 15 oz.
- 1 can Kroger Pinto or Navy Beans 15.25 oz.
- Some items may be substituted due to product demands