Fraternity at UK suspended following student code violations

By
Erica Bivens
Source: Kentucky Epsilon of Sigma Alpha Epsilon/Facebook

Update 12-8-20:

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity at the University of Kentucky has been suspended from campus for two-years after a student conduct hearing found that fraternity members violated university policies related to COVID-19 guidelines and alcohol misuse, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

In addition, fraternity members also had a Failure to Comply conduct violation, which occurs when a student deliberately doesn’t comply with a directive given by a university official, according to the report.

As part of the suspension, the fraternity can’t have official meetings or events and can’t use its on-campus house, according to the newspaper report.

According to a letter sent to students who live in the fraternity, they have to be moved out by Jan.24, according to the Herald-Leader.

It’s not clear what initially led the school to investigate the fraternity, according to the report.

Two other fraternities at UK, Delta Sigma Phi and Pi Kappa Alpha, are currently on disciplinary probation until the fall of 2021 for alcohol misuse and failing to follow the school’s COVID-19 guidelines, according to the university’s Office of Student Conduct website.

Original Story from 11-19-20 below:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) chapter at the University of Kentucky is under review after a health violation, according to university officials.

“I can tell you that a student conduct process was initiated and a hearing was held with respect to violations of the student code concerning COVID-19 and public health,” said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton. “Sanctions were administered.”

Blanton declined to comment on what those sanctions entail, saying, “A review of this organization, though, is ongoing and it would be premature to comment further while that process continues.”

While the chapter’s Facebook page remains up, a spokesperson from the national body of Sigma Alpha Epsilon says the fraternity’s chapter at UK has been placed under a cease-and-desist order.

“The Fraternity Service Center of Sigma Alpha Epsilon recently placed our collegiate chapter at the University of Kentucky under a cease-and-desist order to provide time to review alleged university policy violations,” said Communications Director Johnny Sao. “We are intentionally engaged with our members, alumni and the university administration to address any violations that may have occurred.”

Sao went on to define a cease-and-desist order as, “a temporary pause on chapter activities.”

The chapter declined to comment on the matter.

Erica Bivens
