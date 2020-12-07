Bringing seniors holiday joy during the pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This year especially, it’ll be harder for seniors to have a happy holiday but not if “senior sleigh” has anything to do about it.

Eight years ago, the group set out on a mission to provide holiday gifts for twenty-five seniors.

Now, there are hundreds to thousands of seniors waiting for presents.

“You just cry. They just can’t believe someone actually remembered them, thought about them,” Ward said.

Missy Ward is the creator of Senior Sleigh, she says the group works with activities directors at ten senior homes within six counties in Central Kentucky.

For those who adopted a senior, they get a list that the seniors made, they wrap the presents up and bring them back to the group.

“The things they ask for so simple and that’s what really gets to peoples hearts you know they want compression socks are some good smelling lotion because they only get maybe government lotion with the smell I want a red lipstick or a cowboy hat or some UK stuff,” Ward said.

She says the experience is magical and it always helps the seniors feel loved.

This year the adoption spots are all filled up but Ward says there are still ways to give holiday cheer to those who need it.

You can learn more about Senior Sleigh by going to its Facebook page.