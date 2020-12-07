Bank robbery suspect’s uncle charged with hiding stolen money

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mt. Sterling Police have arrested the uncle of a bank robbery suspect and charged him with hiding much of the stolen money.

According to police, 57-year-old Garry R. Crump is charged with tampering with evidence, complicity to robbery and marijuana trafficking.

The robbery occurred Nov. 20 at Peoples Bank.

Crump is the uncle of 36-year-old robbery suspect Larry Crump, of Sharpsburg, and is accused of assisting his nephew by hiding a majority of the money at his residence in Sharpsburg, Ky., following the robbery.

That money was recovered and matched money that was reported stolen, police said in a social media post.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrest could be made, according to Mt. Sterling Police.