Statewide student essay and slogan contests

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announces a statewide essay contest for students in grades 9 – 12, and a statewide slogan contest for grades 6 – 8.

The essay contest’s question presented is, “What changes should Kentucky make to its election system, and why?” The contest limits suggestions to those which would not require a constitutional amendment, and limits essays to 1,000 words.

The Secretary of State will award prizes and recognize winners in a public ceremony.

“My first interest in politics and public affairs came at the same age as that of the young people who will participate in these contests. I hope this opportunity inspires them,” said Adams.

All entries must be electronically submitted by Wednesday at 5 p.m. (EST), December 23, or postmarked by December 23.

Find out more at sos.ky.gov/civics/essayslogan.