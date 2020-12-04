Spanish-speaking families can connect in Fayette schools’ Circle of Support

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools is ready to launch the Circle of Support, a monthly program conducted in Spanish where families can chat and network as they strive to provide a healthy environment for their children.

The district’s Office of Student Support Services and Office of Equity, School Support, & Community Engagement are organizing the group sessions, which will cover such topics as improving communication with youth and identifying when children are struggling.

- Advertisement -

The Circle of Support will also promote resources available across the school district and in the community.

The kickoff session, which will be virtual, is set for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Participants can request the Zoom link by texting district mental health specialist Liz Epperson at (859) 545-1878.

“It is a space to find support among friends, and we hope parents leave with more strategies to talk to their children and help them cope with stress, anxiety, or whatever issues they may be facing,” said Lindsay Mattingly, a district liaison for Family & Community Engagement.