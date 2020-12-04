Mayor names Jason Wells new fire chief

Jason Wells Source: Mayor Linda Gorton

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mayor Linda Gorton announced Jason G. Wells will be Lexington’s next fire chief.

Wells is currently the Assistant Chief of Administration and brings 25 years of experience to the table, according to Gorton. He has also served as Assistant Chief of Prevention and Preparedness.

“Our fire department is one of the best in the country,” Gorton said. “Jason will work with our firefighters to build on that excellence.”

Wells said, “It is truly an honor and a privilege to have earned the opportunity to lead the Lexington Fire Department. I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to serve alongside many talented individuals. I am so grateful for the leadership and guidance provided by Chief Chilton, and I thank her for her many years of dedication to the Division of Fire.”

“While we have experienced many challenges this past year, we know that there are many more to come.  I look forward to working closely with Public Safety Commissioner Ken Armstrong, Mayor Gorton, and the amazing members in the Division of Fire and throughout the City to address these challenges,” said Wells, who followed his father, Jim Wells, into the Lexington Fire Department.

According to Mayor Gorton, Wells also holds a bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University in organizational leadership, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of the Cumberlands. He also participated in the Fire Service Executive Development Institute, which develops highly effective fire chiefs.

Gorton says Wells will officially start work as Chief on January 4, after Chief Kristin Chilton retires.

The city received 24 applications from internal and external candidates. Gorton interviewed two finalists and made the final decision on Thursday.

Wells and his wife, Fay, have one daughter. They have lived in Lexington for 19 years.

