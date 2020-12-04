Masks decorating contest seems only fitting for 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is asking the community to help spread holiday cheer, not COVID-19, with its Holiday Mask Decorating Contest.

Masks can be decorated pretty, flashy, cute, funny or go full “ugly sweater” style!

Simply take any mask and add a special holiday flair. Use non-toxic materials such as fabric markers or fabric paints, glitter pens, beads, bobbles, bells.

Once the mask is complete, take a photo of it, or better yet, a selfie wearing the holiday mask creation and send to the health department. Photos can be posted on this Facebook Event page.

Submissions are due by noon, Monday, Dec. 28. The winning mask will be picked based on a combination of overall design and photo likes on Facebook.

The winning mask will be announced at 4 p.m. Dec. 28 and will win a self-quarantine care package: a $25 Hulu gift card, a $30 Netflix gift card and $50 DoorDash gift card!

Rules: Only one entry per person (all ages can enter); please remember to keep submissions family-friendly and appropriate. Masks do not need to be usable to be entered – remember that masks worn to slow the spread of COVID-19 should not have holes poked in them. Masks must not use negative or inappropriate wording and not be demeaning, degrading, offensive, political or against public health.

LFCHD reserves the right to disqualify any entrant deemed inappropriate. LFCHD employees and their families are not eligible. Facebook does not endorse, sponsor or administer this contest and is released from any responsibility to entrants or participants