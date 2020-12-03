Youth Salute picks Douglass senior as Lexington’s top student leader

Joining Bryson as top youth leaders from their participating high schools were seniors Victoria Lowe of Bryan Station, Sidney Stewart of Carter G. Woodson Academy, Taylor Galavotti of Henry Clay, Hena Kachroo of Lafayette, Rishita Sontenam of Paul Laurence Dunbar, and Charles Wilson of Tates Creek.

Other scholarship winners included:

Rob Gilligan of Henry Clay, who received $500 from Class 101;

Maliya Crump of Frederick Douglass, $4,000 from Asbury;

Alexander Nichols of Frederick Douglass and Wynter Bailey of Henry Clay, $4,000 each from Eastern Kentucky University; and

Natalie Polly of Frederick Douglass, $4,000 from Georgetown College.

The Central Kentucky Council on Youth Leadership conducts the annual Youth Salute in conjunction with the nonprofit National Council on Youth Leadership.

Rising seniors are nominated by their high school counselors, teachers, principals, and other community leaders. They must have at least a 3.0 grade point average and have been chosen by their peers or an adult leader for at least two leadership roles in school, religious, or community organizations during the past two years.

Youth Salute celebrated the Central Kentucky nominees via Holifield Photography’s biographical displays at Fayette Mall.

The students also participated in an online leadership seminar hosted by Asbury University.