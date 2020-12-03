Woman’s birthday turns into gift for officers

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. – A West Liberty resident made her birthday special for a lot of people this year.

According to the West Liberty Police Department, Mary Lewis decided this year she wanted to do something for the police officers. She organized a fundraiser and with the proceeds, purchased bags filled with snacks and other items.

Ms. Lewis also included K9 officer Kobie in her project, giving him a personalized bag filled with tasty doggie treats.

“We would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to Ms. Lewis for thinking of our officers. We are proud to serve our community. Thank you Ms. Lewis!” the department said in a social media post.