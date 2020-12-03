Two killed when car flips into creek

MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people died at about noon Thursday when a car flipped into a creek on U.S 421 north of McKee in Jackson County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 68-year-old Larry Judd, of McKee, was southbound on U.S. 421 in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control of the car in a curve. The car left the right side of the road and overturned in a creek.

- Advertisement -

Judd was transported to Saint Joseph Hospital in London where he was pronounced dead by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office. His passenger, 66-year-old Edna Bray, of McKee, was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital in Berea where she succumbed to her injuries.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Ty Robinson. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County EMS, McKee Police Department, McKee Volunteer Fire Department and Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department.