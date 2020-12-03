Olive Hill man killed in Rowan County crash

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has died after an afternoon crash on I-64 in Rowan County.
According to the coroner’s office, it happened at 1:23 P.M. Wednesday, on I-64 near the weigh station near the 148-mile marker.
The coroner says a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer and an International tractor and trailer were traveling west when they collided. The blazer continued west and rolled, ejecting the driver.
The driver of the Blazer was transported to St. Claire HealthCare Emergency Department where he later died. He was identified as 4-year-old Dennis Ray McCoy, of Olive Hill.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Morehead & Rowan County EMS, Morehead Fire Department and Kentucky State Police responded.
The accident and death are still under investigation.
- Advertisement -