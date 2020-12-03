Lexington nursing home prepares for coronavirus vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sayre Christian Village in Lexington is gearing up for the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine now that Governor Andy Beshear announced long-term care facilities and healthcare workers would be first in line.

“It gives us a sense of hope,” says Kathleen Donovan, whose father lives at Sayre. “It gives them something to look forward to.”

- Advertisement -

Donovan’s dad, John, has lived at the facility since just before the pandemic began in March. The day after he moved in, lock down began.

“It’s been very frustrating to not be able to get into his apartment and help him with things that I know he needs,” Donovan says.

However, she says she understands, and at least she can bring him groceries from a distance. She says she’s happy he’s under great care, and a vaccine is on the way.

“I think it’s a huge relief, and it’s really good for the staff and people here who are trying so hard to keep our most vulnerable population safe.

Sayre CEO Karen Venis says COVID-19 hit the facility hard, infecting nearly 100 residents and more than 50 employees and caused 7 people to die.

Venis says those numbers are down, and the vaccine could help them stay that way.

“We feel like there’s an end in sight,” Venis says. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s not a train.”

Venis says Sayre is already partnered with a local CVS and when the FDA approves the vaccine, it’ll go there first and then make its way to the facility.

“We don’t have any say of when that date happens,” Venis says. “It’s when they call and say, ‘we’ll be here on Tuesday,’ and we’ll open our doors on Tuesday or whenever that date might be.

Venis says she’s up for that challenge. She’s just grateful that day is on the horizon, especially for anxious loved ones, like Donovan.

“Our family members, they’re just like us, they’re looking for a light at the end of the tunnel,” Venis says. “They want to get in. The want to squeeze these residents and hug them and kiss them.”

Donovan says the real heroes are those inside with people like her father.

“They’ve been doing a Herculean effort, and I’m excited about the vaccine for their sake as well.”