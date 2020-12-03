House hit by stray bullets in street shoot out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for people in two cars who apparently were involved in a street shooting that ended up wityh bullets hitting a house in the 1900 block of Dunkirk Drive.

According to Police spokeswoman Breann Angel, the incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. Fortunately the residents of the home weren’t home at the time.

“Around 3:40 p.m. officers responded to Dunkirk Drive for a report of shots fired. A house was struck by gunfire but no one was home. It appears the shots fired involved two vehicles that were driving down Dunkirk,” Angel said in an e-mail.

Officers recovered a number of shell casings in the street, but Angel could not say how many.