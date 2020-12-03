Grants will help train nurses, water/wastewater operation specialists

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced two awards totaling $256,580 from the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) for two initiatives to expand workforce development opportunities in Western Kentucky.

As part of the Delta Workforce Grant Program, the projects will expand on-the-job training opportunities, create a pipeline of well-trained workers in critical industries and create opportunity for Kentuckians in the Green River area and Paducah.

Department for Local Government Commissioner Dennis Keene explained how important these grants are for creating opportunity and a ready workforce in Western Kentucky.

“These programs will create real opportunity for Western Kentuckians by offsetting many of the challenges the region faces, like job loss, declining industry and continued economic challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Commissioner Keene.

Green River

The Green River Area Development District (GRADD) received $150,000 for the Hire to Operate (H20) program, which will support the Kentucky Rural Water Associations Registered Apprenticeship Program. This program will strengthen the current and future pools of qualified water/wastewater systems operation specialists by providing instruction and hands-on training opportunities. This investment will train 10 individuals in Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster counties.

Paducah

West Kentucky Community & Technical College will use $106,580 for its LPN-RN Accelerated Bridge program, which pairs online coursework with a simulation lab to allow students to complete the LPN-RN program in as little as one year. This program will help offset a nursing shortage by placing well-trained employees into the workforce by training up to 45 LPNs.

Both projects were selected as part of a $1.6 million investment in workforce training programs across the Delta Region. They were awarded because at least one partner employer demonstrated a need for skilled workers in a critical industry that will offset the hardships of industrial downsizing, business closures and job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.