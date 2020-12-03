Donate during the 2020 SEC Blood Drive Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A blood drive challenge is underway against several Southeastern Conference schools for bragging rights.
According to University of Kentucky officials, the 2020 SEC Blood Drive Challenge is underway. The winner will be announced Dec. 19, the day of the SEC Championship Football championship. The school with the most alumni and fans to donate blood will be awarded a trophy and bragging rights for the year.
- Advertisement -
“We hope our alumni and friends will turn out to donate and show everyone what Wildcats are made of and make a difference in our community,” says Associate Vice President for Alumni Engagement and Executive Director of UK Alumni Association Jill Smith.
Donors in Kentucky are encouraged to schedule an appointment at the Kentucky Blood Center from now until Dec. 19, although multiple donation centers are available all over the state. A link can be found HERE.
Those without a location near them should schedule an appointment at their nearest blood center location. Those outside the local area can find locations across the United States on the same site through Vitalant.
To help with tracking the challenge, everyone who donates needs to fill out a form with the date they donated and the location HERE.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.