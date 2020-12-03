LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clothes4Souls and Macy’s will distribute more than 500 brand new coats from Macy’s to Urban Impact during a coat distribution event on December 4 and 5.

This two-day coat distribution event will take place in the gymnasium of the Woodhill Community Center.

According to Clothes4Souls, families will come in during the time slots they signed up for, check-in, be escorted by a fitter to choose and try on a coat, and leave after their coats have been selected.

Local CDC guidelines and will require all event volunteers and attendees to wear face coverings and practice social distancing throughout the entirety of the event.

The event will be at Woodhill Community Center, 422 Codell Drive in Lexington 10:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.