Berea College and Leigh University break boundaries with win-win educational impact

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Berea College and Lehigh University’s College of Business announced this week a new 4+1 partnership agreement.

This unique “4+1” joint partnership calls for a five-year program.

Berea College officials say students from Berea College in Liberal Arts or STEM field majors can enter Lehigh University’s MS in Management program to earn the Master’s level degree in just 10 months.

The combination of Liberal Arts or STEM, as well as skills, learned in Berea’s Labor Program, coupled with business training further positions Berea graduates to be workforce ready as they pursue careers in a variety of industries ranging from consulting to banking to finance to brand marketing to pharma, just to name a few, according to the university.

“Joining forces with Berea College is a fantastic step forward for our M2 program. Berea enables us to not only further diversify our M2 student cohort, but most importantly it serves to enable truly gifted students to complement their undergraduate Liberal Arts or STEM field degrees with management training. The combination opens up a whole new world of access to blue-chip companies. The undergraduate work college experience that all Berea students realize will add new perspectives in our Lehigh classes, thus benefiting the student cohort overall,” said Georgette Chapman Phillips, Kevin L. and Lisa A. Clayton Dean, Lehigh University College of Business.

For more information on the Lehigh MS in Management Program, please contact Alyssa Clapp, M2 Program Director at business@lehigh.edu or call 610-758-4450.

To apply, visit https://business.lehigh.edu/academics/graduate/masters-programs/ms-management. The application deadlines for the 2021-22 cohort are June 1, 2021 for domestic U.S. applicants, and May 15, 2021 for international applicants.