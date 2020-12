FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A two-vehicle crash on I-64 at mile marker 83 in Fayette County bogged traffic down late Thursday morning.

The accident happened at about 11:10 a.m. One car caught fire.

Traffic eastbound was blocked for a time and then one lane eastbound — the slow lane — was opened by 11:45 a.m.

No word on injuries.