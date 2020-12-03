UPDATE: Nicholasville Road accident cleared

UPDATE: As of 7:40 a.m., the accident at Nicholasville and Reynolds roads has been cleared.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Reynolds Road is causing traffic delays.

The accident happened just minutes before 7 a.m. and has Nicholasville Road down to one lane and East Reynolds Road blocked, according to Lexington Traffic.

Injuries are involved.

One of the cars appeared to have a fire in the engine compartment but that quickly was put out.

The lanes could be blocked until 8 a.m., according to Lexington Traffic.