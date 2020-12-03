73-year-old charged with trafficking after drug search

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 73-year-old Laurel County man is charged with methamphetamine trafficking after a search of his home Thursday morning.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Virgil Lee Elza was arrested at about 11:10 a.m. Thursday at a home on Elza Road about four miles north of London.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff’s investigators found a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said.

Assisting on the investigation and arrests for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office were Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lt. Chris Edwards, Detective Brad Mitchell, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Maverick”, and Deputy Dylan Messer.