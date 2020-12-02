Shively mayor charged with DUI after crash at White Castle parking lot

Witnesses, however, told officers she had been asleep in the drive-thru line and multiple people tried to knock on her window to wake her up.

They said Chester-Burton hit the car in front of her, which in turn hit another car, before leaving the line and hitting a pole.

After officers smelled alcohol on her breath, Chester-Burton said she had two martinis with dinner at around 5 p.m. Later, police said she changed her story to having dinner at 9 p.m., unaware of the current time.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test, where they said she failed to follow multiple instructions.