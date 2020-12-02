Shively mayor charged with DUI after crash at White Castle parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11?WTVQ) – The mayor of Shively was arrested and accused of driving under the influence after crashing her car into a pole late Tuesday night.

According to her arrest citation, Beverly Chester-Burton crashed her car into a pole in a White Castle parking lot at around 11 p.m. When police arrived, Chester-Burton said she lost control of her car while trying to leave the parking lot, hitting a telephone pole.

Police charged Chester-Burton with operating a motor vehicle under the influence. The citation does not mention the mayor’s blood alcohol level.

Chester-Burton has no previous arrests. She was elected Shively’s first African-American mayor in 2018. Shively is located in Jefferson County.