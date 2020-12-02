See Christmas light shows in Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Families looking for a fun and safe light show for the holiday season have several options this year in Central Kentucky.

Southern Lights presented by Friends of Coal returns to the Kentucky Horse Park this month for the annual drive-thru light show tradition. The holiday festival, now in its’ 27th year, will run nightly Nov. 22 through Dec. 31 from 5:30-10 P.M. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased HERE.

In Harrodsburg, Shaker Village will host Illuminated Evenings from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. every Saturday in December until Christmas. On December 5, 12 and 19, the public is invited to the Village for holiday music, fires, twinkling lights and appearance by Mrs. Claus. Attendees can also enjoy performances, programs and tours, in addition to regular holiday festivities. Other activities can be viewed HERE.

Holiday Lights at the Distillery will also showcase lights and displays during a drive thru event at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort. The free event will take place nightly from 5:30-9:30 Thursday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Jan. 1. The distillery is located at 113 Great Buffalo Trace. Tours and other activities can be found HERE.

In Millersburg, the 3rd annual Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill kicks off “Shine The Light!” on Saturday, November 21 at 6:30 P.M. The six-week event will feature new light attractions, an Artisans’ Market with local vendors for the weekends, along with a Gingerbread House Competition, a New Nativity Light Display, a Gingerbread Cookie House for guests to take home their own cookies, and a Field of Luminaries. The free event is presented by The Jury Group Realtors although reservations must be made HERE. Mustard Seed Hill is located at 1122 Main Street in Millersburg.

Lexington Fire Department Station 20 will also put on a timed light show this year at the firehouse. The station is located at 3001 Arrowhead Drive. The radio station you will need to tune into will be posted outside the firehouse.

A private home will once again take part in a computer controlled light show in Lexington. Drivers can visit 2956 Mt McKinley Way. According to its’ Facebook page, the display will operate nightly from 5-11 P.M. Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. More information can be found HERE.

The big white Christmas House will be lit up again this year. Ron and Linda have finished putting up the lights at 1008 Chinoe Road. The lights turn on Thanksgiving Eve and will remain lit nightly until Jan. 2.

A light show will also take place at 200 Toronto Road in Lexington. Additional details are available HERE.

The public is invited to drive by 1748 Abbington Hill for the Jones Family Christmas Light and Music Show. From Dec. 2 until Jan. 2, drivers can tune into 89.5 FM for the music that goes with the light show. More information is available HERE.

In Jessamine County, Wild Lights returns Nov. 27 at 5:30 P.M. This year, the holiday light show is partnering with Porter Memorial Baptist Church for a food drive. Organizers say they are accepting food and monetary donations for the church’s pantry ministry to give to families in need. You can view the trail HERE.

In Georgetown, tickets can be purchased for Christmas Reflections at Queenslake Horse Farm which will run Nov. 27-Dec. 31. According to the farm, over 10,000 feet of Christmas lights will be hung on fences, barns and the main house. Floating light displays on the lake, a world-class holiday light show on the 6,000 square foot residence and carolers will also be available. Tickets are $20 per carload and can be purchased HERE. There is also a small walk thru Barn Market with hot chocolate, and safe photos with Santa for $15. The event is open Nov. 27 to Dec. 13 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. and Dec. 18 to Dec. 30 every night from 6-10 P.M.

Send us an email if you’re hosting a light show this holiday season by clicking HERE.